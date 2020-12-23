Kanawha County gears up for Christmas Day snow

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission and Kanawha County Emergency Management is preparing for a snow storm for the Christmas Holiday.

Officials have been in contact with Appalachian Power representatives regarding pre-staging of equipment for potential power outages as snow, and a flash freeze could cause issues. Emergency Management Officials are prepared to open the Emergency Operations Center virtually if needed to manage any emergencies that would arise.

Officials are urging people to use caution when traveling as the roads may be hazardous.

13 News will be keeping you updated both on air and online.