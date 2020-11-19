Kanawha County gives Operation Drumstick update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is giving an update on COVID-19 in the county and Operation Drumstick at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

The goal for Operation Drumstick was to prevent cases from rising higher and get as many people as possible tested for COVID-19 prior to gathering with family for Thanksgiving. The testing event wrapped up this afternoon.

Wednesday, the Kanawha County Health Department reported 5,008 total COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths related to the virus. Health officials said 984 cases were active and 3,897 have recovered.

As of 10 a.m., the county was listed as gold on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County alert system map with a percent positivity rate of 4.48%.