Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County Health officials report three additional deaths, largest one-day increase of COVID cases

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Sunday night.

According to a release from the health department, Sunday’s increase in the largest increase in positive cases in a one-day time period since the pandemic started for Kanawha County, except for one day when a reporting lag increased cases by 80.

The new positive cases reflect community spread, according to health department officials.

“We mourn the loss of life caused by this pandemic and encourage everyone to continue taking proper precautions, no matter how COVID-fatigued they may be,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in a release to 13 News.

Dr. Young added, “Wear your mask, stay home if you’re sick. Wash your hands frequently and continue to stay six feet away from other people.”

With the initial 4:30 p.m. daily press release on Sunday, the health department noted one additional Kanawha Countian had passed away due to COVID-19.  However in the later release, county officials say they were notified of three additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 54.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS