Kanawha County health officials report another COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the county’s 42nd death related to COVID-19.
County Health officials report 36 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Kanawha County to 1,601 cases since the pandemic began. 479 cases remain active and 1,080 people have recovered from the virus.
