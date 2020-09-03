Kanawha County health officials report another COVID-19 death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the county’s 42nd death related to COVID-19.

County Health officials report 36 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Kanawha County to 1,601 cases since the pandemic began. 479 cases remain active and 1,080 people have recovered from the virus.

