Kanawha County health officials urge caution as active COVID-19 cases rise

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in Kanawha County are urging residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says the county currently has 1,023 active COVID-19 cases, with more expected to be reported this afternoon, Friday, Nov. 20.

“People are tired of this pandemic, but with 1,023 people in Kanawha County currently positive for the virus, this is not the time to let down our guard,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Stay home if you’re sick. If you go out, wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay six feet away from other people and frequently wash or sanitize your hands.”

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, the KCHD reported 5,105 total cases since the pandemic began and 130 total COVID-19 related deaths. The county is listed as Gold on the state’s County Alert System map.

Dr. Young says she encourages people to postpone their holiday travel plans to help slow down the virus spread.