Kanawha County health organizations to host kids’ flu clinic

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials will host a kids’ flu vaccine clinic this Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital in the parking lot.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials say pediatricians and medical personnel will administer flu vaccines to children age 6 months and up. According to the CDC, everyone age 6 months and older should get a flu shot every year.

It’s so important that everyone gets their flu vaccine every year, and especially this year. The last thing we need is a flu epidemic in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage parents to bring their children. Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

The event is hosted by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Charleston Area Medical Center.

CAMC is happy to work alongside the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to provide this necessary service to our pediatric population. David Ramsey, CAMC president and CEO

Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

