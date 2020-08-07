Kanawha County honors Hoppy Shores with dedication of courtroom

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Commission held a small ceremony Thursday afternoon to honor Commissioner Henry “Hoppy” C. Shores.

Shores is the longest serving commissioner in county history. Monday, they dedicated the courtroom in his honor. Shores and his wife, Bronson, were present for the ceremony.

Former commissioners, judges, and friends and family were also present.

Photo via Megan Diehl, Kanawha County Commission.

“I want to talk to the Shores family. When I lost my dad, Hoppy became my dad. Everywhere you go, whenever you walk into a room with Hoppy, the first person you want to talk to is Hoppy Shores.” said Commission President Kent Carper.

Kanawha Parks Director Jeff Hutchinson spoke and said “when you think of parks in Kanawha County, you think of Hoppy.”

Commissioner Ben Salango said, “When I (first met Shores and) left the room I thought, that had to be the nicest man I’ve ever met. I’m proud to call him my fellow commissioner and more proud to call him a friend.”

Shores served as a commissioner for 42 years, before he decided not to seek reelection in January.