Kanawha County hosts COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic as cases rise

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise, health leaders are stepping up efforts to get vaccine shots in arms. The lines at Tuesday’s vaccination and COVID-19 testing clinic at Shawnee Sports Complex weren’t as long as they were at the height of the pandemic, but as cases climb there’s a renewed interest in testing and vaccinations.

“It is a very well-oiled machine. We just keep picking back up and leaving where we left off,” said Monica Mason, Executive Director of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the clinics are once again at the forefront.

“Turnout has been very good,” Mason said. “We’ve had an increased interest in testing. Which is great, we are glad to see that.”

People lined up to get their first or second shot and those who qualified could also get boosters, including Fred Blackwell’s mother-in-law.

“Yeah, we decided after we heard this is where it is going to be. We are from Teays Valley and we knew it was close, so we just brought her up here to get her booster shot,” Blackwell said.

Organizers said they hope people will continue lining up for the opportunities.

“We need everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We need to decrease our numbers of COVID threat. We need to keep everyone safe and healthy,” she said.

Organizers say they plan to continue offering these free clinics in the weeks and months to come.

