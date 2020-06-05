Kanawha County in-person graduation ceremonies canceled

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools administrators say in-person graduation ceremonies planned at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center have been canceled. High schools will instead host virtual graduation ceremonies.

“We have thought outside of the box and considered many options that would both honor our students and keep families and staff safe. In consultation with our local health officials & the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, we’ve decided that in-person ceremonies will put too many people at risk,” Kanawha County Schools issued in a statement.

Officials say students and families should look for information from their school in the coming weeks for details about virtual graduation. High schools are also looking into plans to continue some of their graduation traditions virtually, according to Kanawha County Schools.

“We are proud of our high schools and would like to thank school administrators for finding ways to safely honor their students throughout this period of school closure. Our schools have hosted parades, placed signs in yards, hung banners in their towns, created videos and so much more. Most importantly, we’re proud of our graduating seniors and all that they have accomplished. We wish you nothing but the best in your life, personally, professionally, and academically. Kanawha County Schools statement

Dr. Sherri Young of the Kanawha County Health Department issued a statement in regards to the decision to cancel in-person graduation.

While we’re saddened that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused this type of disruption, we support the Kanawha County Board of Education’s decision to cancel in-person graduation ceremonies for the health and safety of graduates and their friends and families. We congratulate graduates on their accomplishments and wish them health and safety in all their endeavors. Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha County Health Department

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

More Stories