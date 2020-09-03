Kanawha County jury finds woman charged with murder guilty

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the murder trial of Cynthia Gatewood.

Gatewood was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Cheryl Fisher in a Sissonville parking lot after an argument. At the time of the incident, deputies said after the argument, Fisher went to the Sissonville Health Center where she was then taken to a hospital in Charleston. She died of her injuries a short time later.

The trial, initially scheduled for March but pushed back because of the pandemic, began Monday with jury selection.

