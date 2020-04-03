Kanawha County leaders give COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the City of Charleston and Kanawha County are hosting a press briefing to discuss COVID-19 developments in Kanawha County at 2 p.m. today, Friday, April 3, 2020.

