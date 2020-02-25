Kanawha County Library is temporarily moving into Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday morning a press conference was held at the Charleston Town Center, announcing the Kanawha County Library is temporarily moving into the mall.

Mayor Amy Goodwin along with Kanawha County Library board members signed the lease agreement during the ceremony.

Mayor Goodwin says this should bring more business to the mall, in addition to being a central location that’s easily accessible for readers. She added, this has been a 15-month process, and she’s proud it’s finally come to fruition.

The temporary library will take up spots in some of the vacant stores on the second floor, while the original location undergoes a $24 million renovation project.

