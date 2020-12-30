Kanawha County lowers flags to half-staff in honor of circuit judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says all state flags on county property will be lowered to half-staff in honor of Judge Charles E. King Jr., who passed away Monday, Dec. 28 at age 73.

Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin has also ordered all City of Charleston flags on city-owned property will be lowered immediately in memory of Judge King.

King served Kanawha County for 47 years. He became a Kanawha County prosecutor in 1973 and was elected Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney in 1984. He was first elected as Circuit Judge in 1988. He also served as the Chief Judge on several occasions, including the majority of 2020.

Flags will remain at half-staff through the conclusion of his services.