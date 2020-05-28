Kanawha County lunch program plans to feed thousands this summer

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County lunch program has fed thousands of boys and girls since COVID-19 shut down schools. But for the coming summer, the district has to rethink the process of delivering meals.

“In years past, our summer feeding program may have had open sites and students could come every day and pick up a to-go meal just for that day. This year, the only difference is that they’ll come once a week to pick up a boxed meal pack for the five days,” said Brianna Warner, spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools.

Families can go to any of 18 locations in the county on Mondays or Tuesdays. Boxes will include breakfast, lunch, and milk. Anyone can pick up a box for their children and no sign up is required.

“We know a lot of families rely on those meals and we were happy to provide them just as we would as if children were in school,” Warner said. “So this summer, and every summer, that need doesn’t decrease.”

All meal boxes have a shelf life of 10 days and need refrigeration. Those handing out the boxes will be practicing social distancing and wearing masks when families receiving them come to the pick-up site.

The program begins June 8, 2020, through Aug. 3, 2020, with a week separation between the end of the old program and the start of the new one. Other resources in the interim include a P-EBT card, Kanawha County Schools, and social services.

For more information on pick up sites and times, click here.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories