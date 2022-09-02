KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has announced the passing of Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson.

The commission says they learned of Sisson’s passing Thursday, Sept. 1.

Sisson was elected magistrate in November 2012. He was a former St. Albans police officer and had served as a security guard for Union Carbide. Sisson also previously worked as a a process deputy for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Magistrate Mike Sisson,” the commission said. “Magistrate Sisson was a kind man who served the public in many capacities with a law enforcement background. He was a friend to many and always had the best interest of the public at heart. He will be greatly missed, and today we honor him.”

Kanawha County Chief Judge Jennifer Bailey has requested black drapes be hung over the entrance to the Judicial Building in Charleston in Sisson’s honor. The Kanawha County Commission also ordered state flags on county property be lowered until after services for Sisson.