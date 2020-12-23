Kanawha County man arrested for attempted burglary

James Short, 40, of Clendenin has been charged with two counts of attempted burglary in connection with an investigation in Charleston. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges of attempted burglary in the Charleston area.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a call around 1 p.m. Wednesday near Rolling Hills Road and Devondale Circle regarding a man allegedly attempting to break into houses.

CPD says they were able to get a description of the suspect, identified as James D. Short, 40, of Clendenin, from video evidence at the scene and multiple witness interviews.

Short was found in a wooded area near the homes and arrested. He has been charged with two counts of Attempted Burglary.