Kanawha County Metro 911 employee tests positive for COVID-19

Charleston WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County Metro 911 employee has received positive test results for COVID-19.

The county says the center has had a plan with the best possible protocols in place to try to prevent outbreaks. Metro 911 has implemented a system to detect possible symptoms and says the employee did not enter the 911 Center. The protocols also include how to manage staff coverage and support Metro 911 and the Office of Emergency Management through the pandemic.

“The 911 system will stay in operation and the phones WILL be answered. Operations will not stop. Months ago we implemented a robust, multiple-tiered plan for a potential situation like this,” says Commission President Kent Carper.

“This is why it’s imperative and we encourage people to have protocols in place so we can act quickly to address positive cases,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has begun contact tracing program and is working with Metro 911 to determine who had been working with the employee in the 911 Center and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in the past 72 hours. Employees were immediately contacted. Drive-up and onsite testing has been scheduled for all potential contacts, according to the county.

Commissioner Ben Salango says, “The protection of the employees at the 911 Center and the EOC is of the upmost importance as they are first responders. We are grateful for the quick action of the Health Department to provide testing for those that were in contact with the employee,” commissioner Ben Salango says.

