Kanawha County Metro 911 prepares in advance for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 is taking necessary precautions to keep first responders and the public safe in the wake of COVID-19.

If a patient has flu-like symptoms, dispatchers immediately ask if they’ve traveled the country or been around anyone with the flu.

Emergency responders have also been taking extra measures to keep themselves safe.

According to Metro 911 coordinator Derek Johnson, it’s critical to keep employees safe during this time so they can do their job and help the public.

The communications building has restricted access to visitors to prevent the spread of germs.

“We initiated a similar protocol when Ebola was really coming to be,” said Johnson, “We’re doing the same thing with this. Just out of an abundance of precaution, before there was really any risk to us, we started asking because our main goal is to keep our first responders safe and to keep the public safe.”

Johnson also told 13 News it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will hit West Virginia. But they believe they are prepared for when it does.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories