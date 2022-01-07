Kanawha County Metro says more than 230 accidents reported during Thursday snowstorm

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – In an eleven-hour period, Thursday Metro 911 took nearly as many calls as the emergency agency typically takes in an entire day.

That is according to Rick McElhinny deputy director of Kanawha County’s Metro 911 tells 13 News that on an average the agency takes between 1,500-1,600 calls daily.

He says that from 1 p.m. until midnight Thursday the agency took 1,403 calls. In all Thursday incoming calls totaled 1,835.

From the time the snow started falling around 1:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. 233 accidents were reported. 48 of those accidents involved injuries.