8 arrested after Kanawha County motorcycle club robbed

ST ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – Multiple arrests have been made following an armed robbery involving three West Virginian motorcycle clubs.
Last night, June 29th, 2019 the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the Apache Motorcycle Club near St Albans.
Once on scene, they discovered members of that club had been robbed by members of two other motorcycle clubs – the Pagans and Demons.
The investigation led to several arrests:
The following people were arrested for armed robbery:
- James Grim, 37 of Poca, WV
- Rhonda Brisendine, 47 of Elkview, WV
- Roger Lee Prater, II, 33 of Delbarton, WV
- Gary Steven McDaniles, 34 or Stollings, WV
The following people were arrested for conspiracy to commit armed robbery:
- James Overby, Jr, 47 of Lorado, WV
- Christopher Scragg, 45 of Charleston, WV
- Douglas Bailey, 51, of Charleston, WV
- Linda Paetz, 51 or Temperance, MI
Each of these charges is a felony.