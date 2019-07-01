8 arrested after Kanawha County motorcycle club robbed

ST ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – Multiple arrests have been made following an armed robbery involving three West Virginian motorcycle clubs.

Last night, June 29th, 2019 the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the Apache Motorcycle Club near St Albans.

Once on scene, they discovered members of that club had been robbed by members of two other motorcycle clubs – the Pagans and Demons.

James Grim, 37 of Poca, WV

Rhonda Brisendine, 47 of Elkview, WV

Roger Lee Prater, II, 33 of Delbarton, WV Gary Steven McDaniels, 34 of Stollings, WV

Gary Steven McDaniels, 34 of Stollings, WV

James Overby, Jr, 47 of Lorado, WV

Christopher Scragg, 45 of Charleston, WV

Douglas Bailey, 51 of Charleston, WV

Linda Paetz, 51 of Temperance, MI

The investigation led to several arrests:

The following people were arrested for armed robbery:

James Grim, 37 of Poca, WV

Rhonda Brisendine, 47 of Elkview, WV

Roger Lee Prater, II, 33 of Delbarton, WV

Gary Steven McDaniles, 34 or Stollings, WV

The following people were arrested for conspiracy to commit armed robbery:

James Overby, Jr, 47 of Lorado, WV

Christopher Scragg, 45 of Charleston, WV

Douglas Bailey, 51, of Charleston, WV

Linda Paetz, 51 or Temperance, MI

Each of these charges is a felony.