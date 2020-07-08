Kanawha County notes ‘significant rise’ in COVID-19 cases over 24 hour period

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha Charleston Health Department announced Wednesday, July 7, the largest number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in a 24-hour period in Kanawha County since the pandemic began.

Overnight, labs reported 19 positive cases in total.

“To put it in perspective we did not have any drive through testing in the last 30 days and we still went up by 19,” said Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. “That tells you that it is coming from all directions. We’ve seen it coming from hospitals, outpatient clinics and of course we have testing within the health department. For that jump just from outpatient sources is very alarming.”

She said even though it is summer, this is not a time to relax when it comes to COVID-19.

“We really need to reconsider whether we are going to do our out-of-state travel and rethink those plans because a lot of the cases we are seeing are still travel-associated,” she said. As those travel associated cases come back we are seeing more community spread and so it is not going to end until we really follow those guidelines,” Young said.

People lined up for several blocks Wednesday for a drive through testing event at the health department. Some of those being tested were returning from out of state travel and others were looking for peace of mind.

Young said the spike should be a wake up call to the community to continue to take precautions.

“The thing to remember is we are still seeing people hospitalized with this. People are becoming very ill with this,” Young said. “We do have people in Kanawha County who are on ventilators because of this disease. So if you are asymptomatic you are lucky but please don’t be the one spreading it to the people who are unlucky.”

Young said she expects to see more high numbers over the next month. Drive through testing is getting more and more popular. Wednesday marked the county’s 25th drive through event.

There is another testing event coming up Friday, July 10 from 2-7 p.m. at Shawnee Sports Complex at 1 Salango Way in Dunbar.

