KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County Schools’ transportation issues continued Tuesday morning, and at least one parent in the area says she’s worried about overcrowding.

In a photo sent to 13 News by Allison Pannell, a concerned Kanawha County parent, students can be seen sitting three to a seat, some hanging into the aisle of the vehicle.

Pannell said that some children on the bus filled with Lakewood Elementary students were even sitting on the floor.

Kanawha County Schools say that they have investigated reports of the overcrowded bus in St. Albans and determined that all policies were followed despite the fact that the bus was crowded. However, due to recent complaints from the community, KCS says they are going to re-investigate to make sure that all appropriate procedures were followed.

The school district said that two buses worth of children had to be combined due to the current driver shortage.

KCS also said that bus drivers were advised to inform their supervisors if they felt that there was an unsafe number of students on their buses so they could do multiple trips.

13 News Reporter Rachel Pellegrino will have more on this story later today.