Kanawha County to reopen some parks this weekend

The Alice Knight Memorial Trail marker is seen in the distance at a fork of two paved roadways at Coonskin Park

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission says it will reopen Coonskin, Big Bend, Meadowood, and Pioneer Park, including the Golf Courses Saturday, May 9 at 8 a.m.

The commission says a number of COVID-19 precautions and restrictions will be in place to protect everyone inside the park.

“These regulations are mandatory and will be strictly enforced. We want to open our parks but will only do so in a way that is safe for everyone,” Commissioner Kent Carper says.

According to the commission, regulations and restrictions will include:

No shelters will be in use. They will be roped-off to keep people from using them.

Clubhouse will be closed to the public.

No parties can be held anywhere inside the parks.

No playgrounds will be used. They will be roped off.

Skateboard Park Closed

The Upper Park Circle of Coonskin Park will remain closed and will be chained off to cars. Only foot traffic will be allowed.

Coonskin and Big Bend Golf Courses will open with the following restrictions: Coonskin – Pool noodles will be placed on flagsticks to keep the ball out of the hole, so no one will be able to touch pin. Big Bend – One person per golf cart or two people from the same family. Carts must be kept six feet apart, as well as golfers while playing the whole. For golfers at the same location, one golfer at a time may hit and then move back to the cart and six feet apart. There can only be one customer in golf clubhouses at all times.



“We hope to be able to open more areas of the parks in the coming weeks. For now, we ask that all patrons follow the safety measures and practice social distancing if visiting the parks,” Commissioner Ben Salango says.

The commission also says public restrooms will not be available and parks will close at 7 p.m. instead of dusk.

“I’m am so happy that our parks are opening up again, it is a small but important step forward,” says Commissioner Hoppy Shores.

A final decision on when and if the pools will open has not been made.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories