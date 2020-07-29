Kanawha County plans COVID-19 drive-up testing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority have two drive-up COVID-19 testing events planned for next week.

The KCHD and KCEAA will be at Shawnee Sports Complex from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, August 3 on One Salango Drive in Dunbar and at Capital High School 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6 at 1500 Greenbrier Street in Charleston.

Testing is open to everyone and no appointments are needed, according to the KCHD. Health department officials say they will bill the health insurance of people who have it, and Medicaid will pay for the test for those who do not have health insurance. There are no co-payments, according to the KCHD.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says there are 780 total cases (767 confirmed cases, 356 active, 404 recovered, 20 associated deaths) and 13 probable cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

Kanawha-Charleston health officials say the numbers released at this time may not be reflected in the state Bureau for Public Health’s latest update due to the date and time they are sent by the KCHD.

