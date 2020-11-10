Kanawha County poll worker tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office say a poll worker who was at the John Adams Middle School Polling location has tested positive for COVID-19.

The clerk’s office says it is contacting the other poll workers assigned to the three precincts at John Adams Middle School to let them know they need to self-isolate and to offer them COVID-19 testing.

“We worked with the poll workers to ensure that COVID guidelines were followed, including mask-wearing and social distancing. The Election had to occur, and we are grateful for the Poll Workers who came out to work at each Precinct to provide the public with the opportunity to vote. I wish this individual a speedy recovery, and they remain in my thoughts at this time,” said County Clerk Vera McCormick.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says anyone who wants to be tested due to this reported case can come to the scheduled testing, Thursday, Nov 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department.

“We worked with the Kanawha County Commission and the Clerk’s Office before the election to ensure that all COVID-19 guidelines were followed,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. “Although there was little contact with the public, anyone who voted in the three affected precincts is welcome to be tested at our next drive-up event Thursday.”

