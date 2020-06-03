Kanawha County polling place moved to new location for primary election

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One polling place in Kanawha County is being moved to a new location.

The Kanawha County Commission says they were notified by the clerk’s office yesterday George Washington High School in Charleston was no longer available as a polling place for the June 9 primary election due to construction.

The commission says the new location will be at John Adams Middle School.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our voters and citizens in that area. We are also working closely with the City of Charleston, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, and Chief Tyke Hunt to assure traffic assistance will be a top priority on Election Day,” says Commission President Kent Carper.

“Every citizen deserves easy access and proper opportunity to cast his or her ballot on Election Day. We, the Kanawha County Commission, due to this last-minute notification are taking all steps necessary to mitigate the impact on the voting public. We still encourage participation in the election and we will see to it that the alternate location, John Adams Middle School, will be safe and efficient,” Commissioner Ben Salango says.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the WV primary election is today, June 3. Early voting continues this week ending Saturday, June 6.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories