Kanawha county prioritizes health and safety amid COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the Kanawha County Commission says essential services – including police, fire and refuse – will continue as communities deal with the effects of COVID-19. At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State of West Virginia.

“The health and safety of citizens and visitors of Charleston, and Kanawha County as a whole, is of utmost importance during this worldwide pandemic,” says Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We need to make sure that we are taking care of the folks that are most at risk – our elderly. The County has partnered with the City to make sure that we provide meals for those that may not have them, and we are working to make sure that essential services are not lost throughout this pandemic.”

At today’s press conference it was announced the city and county will partner to assist children throughout our school system as the governor has made the decision to close schools across the state. The City of Charleston’s current senior meals program will also be modified to limit the risk of exposure.

“It is important to follow the CDC guidelines at this time as the Mayor and I did today and practice social distancing. We are not asking you to stop your daily lives and not go to the grocery store, local restaurants and local establishments. You should continue to support your local community. Our local health officials and First Responders are working daily to help protect the community and will continue to do so throughout this event,” says Commission President Kent Carper.

According to a press release from the city, a joint letter is being sent to our Federal Congressional delegation to request assistance to local governments for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The Public Service Commission is working to help those who may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kanawha County has been in communication with local Mayors to ensure all of the surrounding municipalities are prepared as well.

