Kanawha County Public Library opens temporary location

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Normally, you don’t think of the mall as a place to check out books.

The Kanawha County Public Library is opening its temporary location in the Charleston Town Center.

The library’s temporary space will be located on the second floor of the mall while their main location is just a few blocks away undergoing a renovation.



Crews have been working hard for the space inside the mall to come together to get all the books and frameworks in order.

“It’s bittersweet. We’re not in a climate where we can have full public service but we are very excited to be in a new space while our home is going through its renovation. So getting people back to work, having people wait for months to get their items means a lot to us” Erika Connelly, library director, Kanawha County Public Library

Only eight people will be allowed in the library at a time and everyone is encouraged to wear masks.

