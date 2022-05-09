CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After more than two years and millions of dollars in renovations, the Kanawha County Public Library has re-opened in its original location.

The public and those involved in the long-term project gathered Monday morning for the official ribbon cutting.

When you drive or walk downtown in Charleston, on the outside, you’ll notice a new sky bridge, open windows, and new landscaping around the library.

It also has new technology like the 3D printer in the IDEA Lab. There are charging stations throughout the facility so people can charge any devices that they may have along with them. In addition to open spaces, modern furniture and a café. Library employees have been in the building for six weeks learning how all the new features will work. There is also a tool library where patrons can check out common household tools.

The new library cost $32 million in total.