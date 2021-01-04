Kanawha County Public Library reopening some services next week

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Public Library curbside and take out services will reopen next week.

While the buildings will remain closed until the end of February, curbside services will resume on Monday, Jan. 11, at all locations except for the Main Branch located at the Charleston Town Center. Instead, the Town Center branch will instead offer take-out services, meaning patrons will be able to pick up reserved items but will not be permitted to enter or browse.

“We want to be certain that the safety and security of the public is our top priority during this ongoing pandemic. KCPL will, however, continue to serve our community in the safest ways possible.” KCPL Director Erika Connelly

For more information on KCPL branch hours and curbside service details, please visit the Kanawha County Library website.