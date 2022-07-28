CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s been two months since the newly renovated Kanawha County Public Library opened to the public, and librarians and the public are saying things are going well.

“It used to be that people would come in to check out books, but then as we’ve added programs for different age groups over the years,” Terri McDougal, Head of Children Services said.

The library has more computers, more open spaces and new technology including an idea lab with 3D printers, audio booths and more.

“Our rooms are very busy in terms of reservations and community groups are using our large meeting rooms which seats almost 270 people,” she said.

One of the most popular rooms in the library is the tool library – where people can check out tools for projects around their homes.

“The fact that they don’t have to purchase a tool they would only use maybe once or twice a year if that,” she said.

The library has become a place where people can learn a new hobby or skill.

“The library is becoming the community’s living room. People are coming, people are going to the coffee shop, they are bringing their children and their grandchildren,” she said.

There will be a Children’s Gala July 29. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the library. Kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters.