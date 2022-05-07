CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There are several significant changes visible from the outside of the Kanawha County Public Library’s main branch in downtown Charleston. There is a new sky bridge, open windows and new landscaping. On Monday morning, patrons will get to explore the inside.

The 3D printer in the “Idea Lab” is just the beginning of all of the cutting-edge features inside the new library. The renovation of the downtown location took two years. Now, it is just a few details away from being complete.

“We are learning to use some of the new technologies that have been installed into the building as well,” said Kanawha County Public Library, Library Director Erika Connelly.

There are more open spaces, modern furniture and a cafe.

The library hired some new faces employees to help navigate the upgrades.

“We added a few more employees, different employees,” Connelly said. “These aren’t traditional reference librarians or circulation librarians. These were trainers and technology librarians to help guide us through some of these new services.”

Library employees have been in the building for six weeks learning how all of the new features work.

“I think we are all very nervous. We are nervously excited you know,” Connelly said. “We want to make this a grand space for our patrons.”

There are charging stations throughout the facility so people can charge any devices that they may have along with them. There is even a tool library where patrons can check out common household tools.

The project cost $32 million in total.

That grand opening is set for Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.