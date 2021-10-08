Kanawha County reaches 100K people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK0 – Kanawha County has now reached a new milestone with 100,000 residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Sherri Young, Interim Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Kanawha County Commissioners, and the Unified Health Command made the announcement today, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

“We celebrate this milestone of having 100,000 Kanawha County residents fully vaccinated against this terrible virus. From the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Unified Health Command has made it a priority to get vaccines into arms,” Dr. Young said. “We have crisscrossed this county, covering every mile possible, to make vaccines readily available and accessible to our residents.”

I am thrilled we have reached the milestone of 100,000 fully vaccinated individuals, but there is more work to be done,” Goodwin said. “I continue to urge those that are unvaccinated to become vaccinated. This will help lessen the burden on our healthcare workers and allow us to save the lives of so many.”

The Unified Health Command is a group of partners from the city of Charleston, the Kanawha County Commission, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and the KCHD. The command was established at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, to aid in the county’s preparation for and response to the pandemic.

As of yesterday, Thursday, Oct. 7, the KCHD reported a total of 23,146 COVID-19 cases in the county and reached a more grim milestone of 390 deaths.

“While we celebrate this milestone, we also cannot forget so many of our friends and neighbors who lost their lives to COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them and their families as we honor their memories,” Young added.

The KCHD is still offering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the department’s 108 Lee Street East in Charleston. However, the clinic will be closed Monday, October 11 in observance of Columbus Day.

More information on testing, vaccination and public health services is available on the KCHD website or by calling the KCHD at 304-348-8080.