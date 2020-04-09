Kanawha County reaches 80 cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County is now up to 80 cases of coronavirus.
This is up from 76 cases in the county on Wednesday.
West Virginia has nearly 500 cases across the state as of late Thursday, with 5 total deaths.
