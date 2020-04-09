Live Now
Gov. Beshear gives daily update on coronavirus in Kentucky
Kanawha County reaches 80 cases of COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County is now up to 80 cases of coronavirus.

This is up from 76 cases in the county on Wednesday.

West Virginia has nearly 500 cases across the state as of late Thursday, with 5 total deaths.

