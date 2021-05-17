Kanawha County receives $17.3M in American Rescue Plan funds

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Commission officials say the county received nearly $17.3 million from the American Rescue Plan’s “Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Fund” Monday morning.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, funds can be used to assist in the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, replace lost public revenues, support economic stabilization and make necessary water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure investments.

“From day one, we have been absolutely committed to complete and total transparency,” said Commission President Kent Carper. “All American Rescue Plan funding will be discussed and voted on in a public meeting; we will be scheduling ARP-specific public meetings and workshops in the very near future.”

“The ARP funds represent a tremendous opportunity for Kanawha County,” said Commissioner Ben Salango, “We will make sure these funds are used exactly how they were intended — to address the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to make sure Kanawha County has a strong and lasting recovery.”

“We plan to put the ARP funds to the best and highest possible use, and will work closely with WV State Auditor JB McCuskey and his office to make sure every protocol is followed,” said Commissioner Lance Wheeler.