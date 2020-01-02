Kanawha County recycling center accepting cardboard again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — You may be looking for something to do with all of the cardboard boxes from the holidays. One group says they’ll take them for now but it may not be permanent.

“Boxes, boxes, boxes. Everything is shipped in a box,” said Eddie Carter. He came to the recycling center at Slack Street to unload a trunk full of boxes. “If you buy it through the internet you are going to get it in a big box.”

He is not alone. Wayne Stevens was there dropping off cardboard as well. “Especially with Christmas and all of the boxes you get, it is good to recycle them instead of having to throw them in the trash or in the landfill.”

Up until recently, the Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority had not been able to accept cardboard at the Slack Street drop off because no one wanted to buy the materials.

“It was a very unpopular thing to do,” said David Armstrong with the Kanawha County Commission regarding the decision to stop accepting cardboard. “But it was the right thing to do as far as we are concerned because it was going to cost us to put the material in a landfill.”

Now they have two buyers willing to pay $35 per ton for quality used cardboard. But Armstrong said everything depends on the market.

“It is a product that actually will bring a revenue stream. So it is important to the overall picture of the Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority. But we will continue to watch the market and if it looks like it is going to start costing us money we may have to look at doing away with it again,” Armstrong said. He also explained that it is crucial for people to follow the rules and only recycle clean cardboard in the proper bins.

“Please do not put the cardboard on the ground. Find a bin out there, there are two bins set up for the cardboard, and make sure it gets in a bin and break it down,” Armstrong said.

He said they’d been sitting on about 55 bales of cardboard that had been processed but didn’t have a buyer. That load went out a week and a half ago. He added that the facility is operating with just two employees and a budget of about $8,000 per month. Since losing their building because it wasn’t safe they now have to transport materials to a location about five miles away to be processed and baled.

Overall recycled materials have little value making it difficult to meet the needs of the community.

“Mixed paper has tanked right now. We can’t find anybody to buy mixed paper. But I’ve got three full bins out here in the yard now that are waiting to be processed but I don’t have anybody to buy it,” Armstrong said.

He said Plastics #1 and #2 only bring about one penny a pound.