Kanawha County remains ‘high-risk’ with 91 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says 91 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the past 24 hours.

As of Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, these new cases bring the county to 17,093 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 14,042 have been confirmed and 3,051 have been probable.

The KCHD says the county’s active cases have risen by 90, for a current total of 771 active cases.

Health officials also confirmed the death of another Kanawha County resident, an 87-year-old male. The KCHD says this death was a breakthrough case, meaning the individual had been vaccinated.

According to the KCHD, the county currently has 333 COVID-19 related deaths reported. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, however, reports this number as 367. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

Kanawha County remains high-risk for COVID-19 spread, according to the CDC with a rate of 287.44 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. The CDC estimates the county’s total population at 178,124 people.

The CDC says 45.9% of those 12 and older in Kanawha County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.