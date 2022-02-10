WATCH LIVE: Kanawha County remembers long-time public servant ‘Hoppy’ Shores

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Funeral services for former Kanawha County Commissioner and West Virginia Delegate Henry “Hoppy” Shores is scheduled for 1 p.m. today, Thursday, Feb. 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Charleston with a Celebration of Life following from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clay Center.

The Kanawha County Commission announced Shore’s passing at the age of 92 on Friday, Feb. 4.

Shores was the longest-serving commissioner in Kanawha County’s history, serving a total of 42 years. He was first elected in 1966, serving until 1972. He served a second term from 1978 to 1984 and then served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1986 to 1990. Hoppy was elected to the Kanawha County Commission again in 1991 and served until Dec. 31, 2020.

“To me, Hoppy was like a father, especially after I lost mine,” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper. “He treated everyone with respect. Of all of his many accomplishments, his true legacy – as Hoppy would say, ‘it’s all about the kids.’ He lived it, he breathed it, and he did it. From time to time, Debbie and I had the privilege of having private time with Bronson and Hoppy. I shall always treasure our time together.”

File image of former WV Delegate and Kanawha County Commissioner Henry “Hoppy” Shores.

Hoppy was born in Dunbar, West Virginia and later moved to Charleston’s West Side. He went to Stonewall Jackson High School and was a sophomore running back on the school’s 1947 state champion football team. Shores also received the Kennedy Award, which is presented to the state’s top high school football player, during his senior year.

Shores then went on to earn his business degree from West Virginia University before enlisting in the United States Army where he later retired at the rank of Major.

Hoppy is survived by his wife Bronson, his four children – Henry Shores, Jr., Sherry Akers, Scott Shores, and Lynn Maddox, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.