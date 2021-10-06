Kanawha County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, more than 150 new cases

This electron microscope file image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says another Kanawha County resident has died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 49-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

The additional death brings Kanawha County to 389 total COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 429. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

The KCHD reports 154 new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. This brings the county to 23,021 cases since the pandemic began. The KCHD says 19,125 of those cases are confirmed and 3,896 are probable.

Kanawha County currently has 891 active COVID-19 cases. The number of Kanawha County residents who have recovered from the virus is now at 21,741.

Both the WV DHHR County Alert System map lists Kanawha County in orange and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker map continues to show Kanawha County in red.

For the CDC, this means the county, along with all counties in West Virginia, is listed as having a high rate of community transmission. As of today, this is reported at a rate of 486.18 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county has an estimated population of 178,124 people.

For the WV DHHR’s map, the county is listed as having a percent positivity rate of 7.42%. The CDC shows approximately 47.8% of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County have received at least one dose and 35.8% are fully vaccinated.