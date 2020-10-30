Kanawha County reports 109th COVID-19 death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say one more person in Kanawha County has died due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the county to 109.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the death of a 79-year-old male.

As of Friday, Oct. 30, the KCHD reports 61 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 3,865 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 3,668 are confirmed and 197 are probable.

Active cases have dropped to 791, after rising to 797 on Thursday. 66 more people in the county have recovered from the virus for a total of 2,965 recoveries.

As of 10 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources listed Kanawha County as green on the County Alert System with a positivity rate of 2.76%.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.