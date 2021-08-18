Kanawha County reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, another death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says 110 new COVID-19 cases have been reported within the past 24 hours.

This number brings the county to 16,591 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 13,658 have been confirmed and 2,933 have been probable. 15,722 people in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.

The health department also says one more Kanawha County resident, an 84-year-old female, has died in connection to the virus. The KCHD has reported a total of 332 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic, however, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources lists the county’s death toll at 367. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

At this time, 357 COVID-19 cases are active. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recently listed Kanawha County as high risk on its Data Tracker Map for COVID-19. All but four West Virginia counties are listed as high risk on the map. This means the counties have had 100 new cases or more per 100,000 persons in the past seven days and/or a percentage of 10% or higher in positive Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests during the past seven days.

The CDC says Kanawha County has a current rate of 175.72 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

“Unfortunately, today we have seen a sharp increase in the number of COVID positive cases. I have been concerned this would happen with the vast spread of the Delta variant. There is not a more important time than now to get vaccinated if you have not already done so. We must stop the spread of this deadly virus. Do your part to help protect yourself and those you love,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Interim Chief Health Officer for the KCHD.

Due to this increase, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is hosting a community drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic this Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the health department in Charleston.

The Kanawha County Board of Education also announced today Kanawha County Schools have revised their masking policy.

All students Pre-K through twelfth grade as well as faculty and visitors will be required to wear masks in all Kanawha County schools effective Friday, August 20. This applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Students participating in sports or other outdoor extracurricular activities will not be required to wear masks as long as they are outdoors, but they should practice social distancing.

Students who cannot wear masks for legitimate, documented reasons will not be required to do so.