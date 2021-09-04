Kanawha County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 150 new cases

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says 155 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kanawha County as of Saturday, Sept. 4.

The new cases bring the county to a total of 18,841 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 15,550 are considered confirmed and 3,291 are considered probable.

According to KCHD health officials, two more Kanawha County residents have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total number to 344 deaths related to the virus. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 374. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

The KCHD reported the deaths of a 68 year-old-male and a 64 year-old-female, whom they say were not fully vaccinated.

Health officials say 1,813 cases in the county are currently active and 16,684 residents have recovered from their illness.

Both the WV DHHR County Alert System map and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker map show Kanawha County in red.

For the CDC, this means the county, along with all counties in West Virginia, is listed as having a high rate of community transmission. As of today, this is reported at a rate of 537.83 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county has an estimated population of 178,124 people.

For the WV DHHR’s map, the county is listed as having a percent positivity rate of 8.09%. The CDC shows approximately 46.5% of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County have received at least one dose and 35.1% are fully vaccinated.