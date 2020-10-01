Kanawha County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

As of Thursday, Oct. 1, the county has reported a total of 2,848 COVID-19 cases, 2,812 of which are confirmed cases and 36 of which are probable cases. No additional deaths were reported in the county in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths remains at 80, according to health officials.

The county’s active cases remain the same at 993 as the number of recovered cases is also up 26 from Wednesday. 1,775 people in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.