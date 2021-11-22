Coronavirus Updates
Kanawha County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 22.

One more death has been reported: a 64-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases26,727Up 33
Confirmed Cases22,177Up 22
Probable Cases4,550Up 11
Active Cases562Down 26
Recovered Cases25,692Up 58
Deaths473Up 1

