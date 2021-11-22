Kanawha County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 22.
One more death has been reported: a 64-year-old male who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|26,727
|Up 33
|Confirmed Cases
|22,177
|Up 22
|Probable Cases
|4,550
|Up 11
|Active Cases
|562
|Down 26
|Recovered Cases
|25,692
|Up 58
|Deaths
|473
|Up 1
