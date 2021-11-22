Kanawha County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 22.

One more death has been reported: a 64-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 26,727 Up 33 Confirmed Cases 22,177 Up 22 Probable Cases 4,550 Up 11 Active Cases 562 Down 26 Recovered Cases 25,692 Up 58 Deaths 473 Up 1