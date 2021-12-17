Kanawha County reports 500th COVID-19 death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced on Friday that Kanawha County had reported its 500th COVID-19-related death.

The death toll in the state of West Virginia hit 5,164 on Friday, and over 802,000 people have died from COVID-19 nationally. 1 in every 100 Americans over 65 have died from COVID-19.

“Today, we reached yet another sad milestone of 500 deaths of Kanawha County residents due to COVID-19. This holiday season, our thoughts and prayers are with these individuals, their families, and their friends during this terribly sad time,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We all know someone who has been impacted by COVID-19 and likely know someone who has passed away due to this dreaded virus. These individuals are our neighbors, our family members, our colleagues, and our friends. Please join me in remembering their lives and paying tribute to them. On behalf of the Unified Health Command in Kanawha County, I extend our deepest sympathies,” she added.

“We continue to mourn the loss of Kanawha County residents to this devastating disease. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all those we’ve lost,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “As we move into the holiday season, it is important to stay vigilant by being vaccinated, getting our booster and continuing to be tested.”

“This grim milestone reminds us that the COVID-19 pandemic is not behind us. So many lives have been lost and so many families have been affected since this pandemic began. My prayers are with all of the families during this Holiday Season,” stated Commissioner Ben Salango.