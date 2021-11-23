Kanawha County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 23.

One more death has been reported: a 49-year-old female who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 26,784 Up 57 Confirmed Cases 22,221 Up 44 Probable Cases 4,563 Up 13 Active Cases 548 Down 14 Recovered Cases 25,762 Up 70 Deaths 474 Up 1