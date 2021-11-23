Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 23.

One more death has been reported: a 49-year-old female who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases26,784Up 57
Confirmed Cases22,221Up 44
Probable Cases4,563Up 13
Active Cases548Down 14
Recovered Cases25,762Up 70
Deaths474Up 1

