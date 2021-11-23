Kanawha County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 23.
One more death has been reported: a 49-year-old female who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|26,784
|Up 57
|Confirmed Cases
|22,221
|Up 44
|Probable Cases
|4,563
|Up 13
|Active Cases
|548
|Down 14
|Recovered Cases
|25,762
|Up 70
|Deaths
|474
|Up 1
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.