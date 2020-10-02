Kanawha County reports 81st COVID-19 death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting another person has died due to COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

Health officials confirmed the death of an 82-year-old female, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 81.

The KCHD also reported 67 new cases of the virus, for a total of 2,915 cases in Kanawha County since the pandemic began. 2,879 of those cases are confirmed and 36 are probable.

The county has 992 active cases and 1,842 residents have recovered.

Health officials say the KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will have drive-up COVID-19 testing and free flu shots from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Perrow Presbyterian Church, 5345 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.

