Kanawha County reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Dec. 3.

Two more death has been reported: a 97-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 93-year-old female who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 27,478 Up 99 Confirmed Cases 22,792 Up 85 Probable Cases 4,686 Up 14 Active Cases 818 Up 30 Recovered Cases 26,169 Up 67 Deaths 491 Up 2