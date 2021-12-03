Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Dec. 3.

Two more death has been reported: a 97-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 93-year-old female who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases27,478Up 99
Confirmed Cases22,792Up 85
Probable Cases4,686Up 14
Active Cases818Up 30
Recovered Cases26,169Up 67
Deaths491Up 2

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS