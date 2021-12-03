Kanawha County reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Dec. 3.
Two more death has been reported: a 97-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 93-year-old female who was vaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|27,478
|Up 99
|Confirmed Cases
|22,792
|Up 85
|Probable Cases
|4,686
|Up 14
|Active Cases
|818
|Up 30
|Recovered Cases
|26,169
|Up 67
|Deaths
|491
|Up 2
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.