Kanawha County reports additional COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19 bringing the state to a total of 28 deaths related to the virus.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department also says as of Monday, Aug. 24, the county has a total of 1,304 COVID-19 cases, 23 of which are newly reported. The county currently has 37 active cases and 906 residents have recovered from the virus.

