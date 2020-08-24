CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19 bringing the state to a total of 28 deaths related to the virus.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department also says as of Monday, Aug. 24, the county has a total of 1,304 COVID-19 cases, 23 of which are newly reported. The county currently has 37 active cases and 906 residents have recovered from the virus.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Marshall first university to install PPE vending machines
- Ironton City Schools first in the area to reopen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
- School bus driver charged in child sexual abuse investigation
- City makes progress in upgrades to stop street flooding
- WVU completes baseline testing as school year begins
- Kentucky sets up federal funds for eviction relief
- Kanawha County reports additional COVID-19 death
- Beshear updates Bluegrass State on COVID-19
- OSU: 228 interim suspensions issued to students said to have hosted or attended parties and large gatherings
- Zoom users report widespread outages worldwide