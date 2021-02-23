Kanawha County reports another COVID-19 death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Another person in Kanawha County has died in connection to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the Feb. 12 death of a 73-year-old female, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths reported by the KCHD to to 252.

Health officials also say 28 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours. The county has recorded a total of 12,076 cases since the pandemic began, with 10,318 of those cases confirmed and 1,758 probable cases. Active cases are down by more than 150 since Monday and the number now stands at 842.

A total of 10,982 people in Kanawha county have recovered from the virus. As of 10 a.m., Kanawha County was yellow on the state’s County Alert System map.